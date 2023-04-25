One of the year's most anticipated films is the Ridley Scott-directed Napoleon, and the first footage from the film was screened at CinemaCon 2023. Featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor, the footage saw him lead a surprise attack on the enemies with massive battle sequences teasing the epic scope of the film. Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix and Ridley Scott's Historical Biopic Wraps Production, All Set to Release in 2023.

Check Out the Details From CinemaCon:

NEW from #CinemaCon: Sony just screened the first footage from Ridley Scott’s action-epic #Napoleon. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Napoleon - we watched a massive battle sequence where Napoleon surprises an attacking army w/ a vicious wintry assault. Looks real good. pic.twitter.com/om2ZzQ4Vmk — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2023

