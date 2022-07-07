While in the midst of the press tour for Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi has also given us an update on his next film. The director revealed that his upcoming sports-biopic Next Goal Wins won't release in theatres until 2023. The film has been already shot. Next Goal Wings also stars Elizabeth Moss and Will Arnett. Thor Love And Thunder Review: Twitterati Gives Thumbs Up For Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale’s Marvel Film.

Check Out The Source Below:

Taika Waititi now says ‘NEXT GOAL WINS’, starring Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss and Will Arnett, will not release until 2023. (Source: @danielmmantilla) pic.twitter.com/WiRqrahJiE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 6, 2022

