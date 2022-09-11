Taika Waititi hasn't really confirmed Thor 5, but it's certainly a possibility and he already has plans cooking in his mind. He said “I think if there’s going to be a fifth film, you just gotta like, take all the zeroes off the budget and make it like a $6 million movie with just Thor on Earth learning to drive, him and Darryl, and I think… I literally think you’d make at least half a billion dollars". Taika Waititi Ties the Knot With Rita Ora in an Intimate Ceremony.

View More Details Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)