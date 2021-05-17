A TMZ report claims that Nick Jonas was rushed to the hospital after he injured himself badly while shooting a new show. The portal further reveals that Jonas was back home on Sunday and might even appear today on Voice.

Nick Jonas injured on set: We're told Nick was on set when something happened -- the sources would not disclose the nature of the accident or injury -- but it was serious enough that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Via: (TMZ) pic.twitter.com/h1PvKJguHm — The Rekap (@therekap) May 17, 2021

