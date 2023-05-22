Olivia Rodrigo, talented young singer-songwriter, has made a significant impact on the music industry in recent times. The 20-year-old breakout star who skyrocketed to fame two years ago with her debut album, Sour, seems to be hinting that new music is on its way. Taking to Instagram, the singer thanked her fans for their constant support and teased that fans can hope for new music soon. People were quick to notice that Olivia had written the ‘OR’ in ‘Forward’ in caps and this was followed by the number 2. Olivia Rodrigo and Demi Lovato Pose Together at Pre-GRAMMY Gala, Netizens Call Them ‘Queens’ As They Go Gaga Over Their Pic.

Check Out Olivia's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

