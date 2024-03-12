Emma Stone reflects on her Oscar-winning role in Poor Things by emphasising the unique process of unlearning and being unprepared for her character, Bella. Unlike typical roles where actors focus on learning or preparing specific skills, Bella's full-grown healthy body presented a different challenge. Stone compares it to the innocence of toddlers learning to walk, highlighting the absence of any prior reference point. Working with director Yorgos Lanthimos, they experimented with Bella's uninhibited nature, exploring her lack of shame and embracing pure joy, curiosity, and adventure. Stone admires Bella as her favourite character due to this unlearning process, emphasising her openness towards her body, experiences, relationships, and indulgences. She even talks about the Alexander Technique at the THR Roundtable. Oscars 2024 Best Actress Winner: Emma Stone Bags Her Second Oscar for Poor Things at 96th Academy Awards.

What Is The Alexander Technique?

The Alexander technique enhances posture and movement to alleviate and prevent issues stemming from detrimental habits.

Emma Stone Talks About Her Role In Poor Things

"There was nothing to compare it to," - #Oscars winner Emma Stone on getting into her #PoorThingsFilm character and why she's her favorite character of all time pic.twitter.com/CYtCULYYm1 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

