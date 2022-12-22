With the Oscars 2023 Shortlists being announced, many fans were hoping for The Batman to at least be nominated for its soundtrack. Turns out, it got snubbed from the category, and rightfully so fans are expressing their disappointment online. With many considering the soundtrack to be one of the best of the year, the Michael Giacchino-composed score received critical acclaim when originally released. Here are some of the reactions. Oscars 2023 Shortlists: Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Gets Snubbed for Best Live-Action Short Film, Fans Showcase Disappointment Online.

Looks Like Vengeance is Coming...

i will avenge you my beloved the batman (original motion picture soundtrack) by michael giacchino https://t.co/VqiB7IEOiS — erica (@roguecassian) December 22, 2022

Perfectly Encapsulates the Disappointment...

The Batman soundtrack snubbed at the oscars Smh — the.dcbattinson (@thedcbattinson) December 21, 2022

One of the Best...

The Batman's soundtrack is hands down one of the best of the year. @m_giacchino — S.T (@SxDementia) December 22, 2022

Not Oscar Worthy?

Absolute Blasphemy!

This is blasphemy this is downright betrayal how who is up there because no one made a soundtrack as good as the batman's in a long long LONG TIME https://t.co/ddIj14kCJe — 🎄🕸️velite the banished🕸️🎄 (@looniegojira) December 21, 2022

