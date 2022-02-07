Pete Davidson did not get a warm welcome at a basketball game in Syracuse, NY this weekend after local fans remembered how the actor had once called the city ‘trash.’ Due to this, the crowd booed The Saturday Night Live star at the stadium. Later, reporter Mike Curtis quoted Pete as saying, "I don't hate Syracuse" and added that his past comments about the city "just didn't really come out the best way." Is he hinting at a truce?

Watch Video:

Pete Davidson pulled up to the @Cuse_MBB game and got booed by the crowd 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w7btppnBfE — CBB Review (@CbbReview) February 5, 2022

Pete Davidson Video:

After attending his first college basketball game, and a healthy amount of boos from the crowd, Pete Davidson has a message for the city of Syracuse — and it sounds like he wants a truce. 🏳️ pic.twitter.com/2Fki2oROzT — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) February 5, 2022

