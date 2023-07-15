Global icon Priyanka Chopra has lent her support to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike that has paused the showbiz in Hollywood. She shared a post on her Instagram announcing that she stands with her 'union and colleagues'. Since Priyanka is a member of the SAG-AFTRA, she will not be able to film for Heads of State or any project as of now. Did Netflix's BoJack Horseman Predict Hollywood Studios' Plan to Use AI in Replacing Actors? Clip From Show Goes Viral Post SAG-AFTRA Union Strike (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Supports SAG-AFTRA Strike:

