Quinta Brunson finally got her revenge on Jimmy Kimmel for his little "bit" that made things very awkward. For the unversed Quinta Brunson won an Emmy for Abbott Elementary but her speech was ruined by Jimmy Kimmel lying down next to her pretending to be dead. She did not let it bother her, but now that she has made an appearance on his show, she got her revenge. Emmys 2022: Netizens Slam Jimmy Kimmel for His 'Dead Body' Antics on Stage During Quinta Brunson's Victory Speech.

View Tweet Here:

Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue to finish her Emmy speech. pic.twitter.com/z8ubvcQyhQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 15, 2022

