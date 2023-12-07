Zack Snyder, the acclaimed filmmaker, has ignited anticipation among fans with a thrilling announcement regarding Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire. Scheduled for a special early release on December 21 at 7 pm PT, exclusively on Netflix, the revelation has set the countdown in motion for eager audiences. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire Trailer: Zack Snyder Introduces The Children Of Revolution In Netflix's Sci-fi Epic.

Rebel Moon New Release Date

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is getting a special early release on Dec 21 at 7pm PT, only on Netflix. Let the countdown begin! pic.twitter.com/39JHFWbkoO — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 7, 2023

