Netflix has unveiled a dynamic trailer for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. The epic space adventure, starring Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, and Cary Elwes, is set for a limited theatrical release on December 15, followed by a wide streaming release on Netflix on December 22, 2023. The narrative follows a young woman on the galaxy's outskirts, tasked with assembling a group of warriors to thwart a tyrant's invasion. Snyder shared that Rebel Moon and another Netflix film, Army of the Dead, exist in the same universe but differ in setting—outer space and apocalyptic Las Vegas, respectively. Rebel Moon Teaser: Part One of Zack Snyder's Epic Netflix Sci-Fi Film to Release on December 22, 2023 and Part 2 to Follow on April 19, 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Trailer Here:

There are no heroes. Only rebels. REBEL MOON - PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE premieres on Netflix on December 22. pic.twitter.com/NWpQXCPe5z — Rebel Moon (@rebelmoon) November 12, 2023

