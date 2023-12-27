When it comes to celebrities, having a wax statue at Madame Tussauds is top-tier. Well, guess who just earned that honour? Rihanna! That's right, the iconic singer now has her life-sized wax figure revealed, and it's spot on. The wax statue is wearing an orange mini dress, a beautifully long trench coat, and those killer golden boots—all impeccably captured in wax. It's like having Rihanna right there! Madame Tussauds Hong Kong aced this one. Rihanna Reveals Her Baby’s Face for the First Time on TikTok! Watch Adorable Video That’s Enough To Give Anyone Baby Fever.

Wax Statue Of Rihanna:

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong unveils new Rihanna wax figure. pic.twitter.com/l3OkxvmqN7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)