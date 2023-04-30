As per Variety, reports of Saint Von Colucci’s death at the age of 22 after undergoing multiple plastic surgeries to look like BTS' Jimin was fake. Reportedly, entire death news of the Canadian actor was a hoax and backed with images using AI (artificial intelligence). Earlier this week, it was reported that Von died after spending around $220,000 on twelve cosmetic procedures which included a facelift, nose job, lip reduction and more. Kim Kardashian Lookalike, Christina Ashten Gourkani, Dies Post Plastic Surgery Procedure.

Saint Von Colucci's Death News Is Fake:

Reports of Actor ‘Saint Von Colucci’ Dying of Cosmetic Surgeries to Resemble BTS Singer Jimin Appear to Be Elaborate Hoax That Used AI https://t.co/9Ot9NnLEYz — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)