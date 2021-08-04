Selena Gomez took to Twitter to react to a recent joke about her that was made on the legal drama The Good Fight. The show had a scene where the characters mocked Gomez's kidney transplant which she got in 2017. The singer expressed her disregard for such scripts and hoped that the writers will do a better job in the future. She also thanked her fans for having her back.

For the unversed, in season 5 episode 4 of The Good Fight, Sarah Steele, whose character is named Marrisa, discusses cancel culture with Nyambi Nyambi and Ifádansi Rashad's characters. The three talk about how telling joke is a risky business in times of cancel culture as you get hate online. They then discuss topics that can be talked about as a joke where one of them suggests, "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant".

Take A Look At Her Tweet Below:

My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor https://t.co/4GSEiHEfEf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

