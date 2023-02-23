Marvel's streak of VFX related controversies continue as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's visual team reportedly had a very short deadline to complete the film. With shortcuts being taken to complete the film's VFX on time, majority of the resources were diverted towards getting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever completed, which left Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's VFX team understaffed. Marvel 'Worst Client to Work For' as Per VFX Artistes, Refuse to Work With the Studios Due to Stress and Impossible Deadlines.

Shortcuts were reportedly taken on VFX for 'ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA' with critical resources diverted towards 'BLACK PANTHER WAKANDA FOREVER' The team was said to be severely understaffed while facing an unrealistically short deadline.

