Shang-Chi star Simu Liu has confirmed that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton,. As he took to Twitter and penned how 'three years ago at SDCC 2019' he and Destin talked about it and now it's finally happening. Avengers - The Kang Dynasty: Shang-Chi’s Director Destin Daniel Cretton to Helm the Upcoming Marvel Project.

Check It Out:

Three years ago at SDCC 2019 Destin and I sat backstage at Hall H watching some of the most famous people on Earth take the stage. We looked at each other like "damn, is this really happening to us right now?" IT'S F**KING HAPPENING BROTHER!https://t.co/qI9ZyRP9aL — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 27, 2022

