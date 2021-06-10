Snake Eyes trailer was a true treat to watch as it is touted to be a GI Joe origin movie. Now actor Henry Golding and GI Joe comic book writer Larry Hama share insights on what went in the making of the sharpest and skilful character of silent ninja and how Larry says he wanted the action hero to be more character-centric.

The Making of Snake Eyes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)