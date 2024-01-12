Sofia Vergara boldly confronted an interviewer who mocked her accent and pronunciation of Modern Family. In a compelling retort, she questioned, "Oh, because you speak better English than me? How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?" The actress's response showcases her resilience and pride, shutting down attempts to belittle her language skills. Sofia Vergara Sets Internet on Fire with Her Hot New Pics from the Sets of America’s Got Talent!

See Sofia Vergara's Video Here:

Sofia Vergara claps back at interviewer who tried making fun of her accent and the way she pronounces ‘Modern Family’: “Oh, because you speak better English than me? How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?” pic.twitter.com/pOLhwTyLtP — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 12, 2024

