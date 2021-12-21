After his amazing appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, rumours suggest that the actor will be returning to reprise his role in the coming films. Sony is planning on making multiple Spider-Man movies with Andrew also joining the franchise.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

ICYMI: Sony is now considering MULTIPLE #SpiderMan projects with #AndrewGarfield back in the role! pic.twitter.com/9WQc4sMtyb — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) December 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)