Apple TV+ has unveiled the official trailer for Sugar, a gripping drama series starring Colin Farrell and created by Simon Kinberg and Fernando Meirelles.Farrell portrays John Sugar, an American private investigator determined to unravel the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of Hollywood mogul Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of Siegel family secrets, ranging from recent revelations to long-buried truths. Alongside Farrell, the series features an ensemble cast that includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez. Sugar promises to captivate viewers with its suspenseful storyline and stellar performances, offering a thrilling experience to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.