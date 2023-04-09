It's over guys! As according to ET, Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have parted ways after dating for six years. Reportedly, their breakup was amicable and 'was not dramatic. “The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” a source reportedly noted. FYI, over the years, the singer and British actor had kept their love affair extremely private and away from spotlight. Exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift’s Pics From Grammys 2023 Go Viral, Netizens Go Gaga Over Their Reunion.

Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn End Their Relationship:

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have ended their 6 years relationship, Entertainment Tonight confirms. pic.twitter.com/FmHmuQOgY2 — Pop Hive (@thepophive) April 8, 2023

