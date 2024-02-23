At the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday, February 23, Taylor Swift's anticipated concert faced an unexpected hurdle: extreme weather. This led to the cancellation of Sabrina Carpenter's performance. Swift addressed the 80,000-strong crowd from her piano, expressing regret for Carpenter's missed opportunity. In a heartfelt gesture, Carpenter later joined Swift on stage, lending her vocals to a mashup of "White Horse" and "Coney Island". The crowd, still reeling from the surprise, was then treated to Swift's rendition of 'How You Get the Girl', leaving no doubt that the Eras Tour would be one to remember. Taylor Swift Fans Evacuated from Sydney's Accor Stadium Due to Thunderstorm; Eras Tour Concert Delayed (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift And Sabrina Carpenter Perform Together At Sydney Concert

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter sing a mashup of “White Horse” & “coney island” at the Eras Tour in Sydney. https://t.co/7LA0yKhEUi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)