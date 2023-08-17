According to reports, Taylor Swift has passed on the opportunity to headline 2024 Super Bowl's halftime show. No reason for her declining the offer was given. The star is currently busy performing her own Eras Tour concerts that has seen her touring for a really long time and will also continue on in 2024, and given that she has a new album coming out in October too, one can make an educated guess that these are probably the reasons that made her turn down the offer. Taylor Swift's Security Guards Block Fan's View During Concert, Singer Repeatedly Tells Them To Move (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

Taylor Swift has declined the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, HITS Daily Double reports. pic.twitter.com/l0c8IxjCy8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2023

