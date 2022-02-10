Netflix seems to have a winner on their hands as the early reactions for The Adam Project are praising it endlessly. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo, The Adam Project is directed by Shawn Levy and sees Adam travel to the past to get help from his younger self and confront their late father. Twitter reactions are calling the film an emotional rollercoaster and are praising it's sci-fi elements.

Check Out The Reactions Below:

Every once in a while a film comes along that feels cathartic in a way that helps you view life differently. Powerful cinema reaches into your soul & helps you reexamine what's truly important. #TheAdamProject not only entertained the hell of me, it unlocked emotions deep within. pic.twitter.com/HlvZiYbG0T — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) February 10, 2022

#TheAdamProject is a tremendously fun throwback to 80’s sci-fi adventures, with a sneaky emotional element. I did not expect to cry. Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are great in a Shaw Levy film that would make Spielberg proud.@ShawnLevyDirect @VancityReynolds @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/ggdKQaNAvC — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) February 10, 2022

Okay, so #TheAdamProject is the best standalone film I've seen since 2020 — absolutely phenomenal. Had a blast listening to the cast talk about this incredibly special and heartwarming genre-bending movie. And let me also say, @NetflixFilm knows how to throw one hell of a party. pic.twitter.com/PZ4GGm5XNb — Xandra Harbet (@XandraHarbet) February 10, 2022

After watching an early screening of #TheAdamProject I realized @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect need to make another 20 movies together. This isn’t open for discussion. pic.twitter.com/zBZ5igBSHp — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 10, 2022

The #FreeGuy team of star Ryan Reynolds & director Shawn Levy deliver another GREAT original sci-fi gem in #TheAdamProject, an inventive time-travel adventure w/ shades of STAR WARS & BACK TO THE FUTURE. Maybe some FLIGHT OF THE NAVIGATOR, too. Funny & thrilling & heartwarming pic.twitter.com/qALGPth1d8 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 10, 2022

There’s an element to #TheAdamProject I didn’t expect, and it hurt the most. My dad died when I was 23. I’d give anything to have a conversation with him now, when I had more life under my belt, and could understand us better. @NetflixFilm @ShawnLevyDirect @VancityReynolds — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) February 10, 2022

I’m a sobbing, weepy, ugly-cry mess right now. I just finished #TheAdamProject. The moment it was over, I called my parents and told them that I love them. Thank you @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect. That was absolutely beautiful. — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) February 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)