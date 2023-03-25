The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake's first official poster is out and it looks interesting. The film will star Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird in lead roles. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to hit theatres by Nov. 17, 2023.Previously, the teaser video which was released gave us a sneak peek on the first look of the action-adventure film. The synopsis of the movie reads, "It follows a young Coriolanus Snow as he develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games." The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Teaser: Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth’s The Hunger Games Prequel To Arrive in Theaters on November 17, 2023 (Watch Video).

Check The First Poster Here:

First poster for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.’ pic.twitter.com/5iPVRq949J — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2023

Check It Out:

🚨 At the 2022 #MTVAwards we got an EXCLUSIVE first look at @TheHungerGames: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes! @rachelzegler & Tom Blyth star in the latest adaption of the #HungerGames, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ZNQp9HnjYM — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 5, 2022

