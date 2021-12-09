Tom Holland has revealed that the backup plan for Spider-Man: No Way Home was to include Kraven the Hunter had the Multiverse plans not worked out. In an interview with Collider, the Spider-Man actor revealed that director Jon Watt's pitched him a story with Kraven the Hunter acting as the main antagonist. This fits in right with Watt's comments with wanting to do a story revolving around Kraven after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. These comments resonates with Tom Holland talking about how the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home was difficult as a lot of actors signed on quite late. Holland would refused to elaborate more on the Kraven comments as he doesn't want to ruin plans if the film does end up happening down the line. Sony is also producing a Kraven film with Aaron Taylor-Johson in the lead.

