Toni Braxton, the reigning queen of breaking hearts with her soulful tunes, just dropped a truth bomb that's about to send the rumour mill spinning in reverse! Speculations soared higher than she is about to get married with rapper Birdman in Mexico. In a mic-drop moment, the singer elegantly quashed the swirling rumors faster than one of her chart-topping ballads. With a caption sharper than her signature style, she made it crystal clear: no wedding bells were ringing for her and Birdman. The internet adores spinning romantic tales, but this time, the lovebirds weren't fluttering south of the border for a secret ceremony. According to Braxton's Insta, she and Birdman aren't harmonising in the realm of matrimony, they're both solo stars in the love galaxy. Ian Ziering Breaks Silence on Biker Gang Assault, Beverly Hills 90210 Actor Expresses Relief for His and Daughter's Safety (View Post).

Toni Braxton Shares IG Post On Insta:

