The Backstreet Boys visited the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi and clearly enjoyed some ‘Bollywood Dancing’. Howie Dorough shared a few pics and videos from their visit to the museum in which he and Kevin Richardson are seen dancing with Deepika Padukone’s hologram to the song “Mohe Rang Do Laal”. This video has not just gone viral but even winning hearts of fans. Backstreet Boys AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson Throw Their Underwears at Crowd During Mumbai Concert, Video Goes Viral.

Howie Dorough’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howie D (@howie_dorough)

Howie Dorough & Kevin Richardson’s Dance With DP

Backstreet Boys's Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson dancing alongside Mastani to Mohe Rang Do Laal at the Louvre museum in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/m8DzGXmU21 — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) May 8, 2023

