Zayn Malik experienced a minor mishap at the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week on January 19. Following the stylish event, Zayn appeared to have his foot brushed by a car that veered in the wrong direction. Video footage circulating on social media captured him wincing at the incident while navigating through a crowd. Despite the scare, Zayn reassured fans on Instagram, stating, "My foot is fine!! Thanks to my incredibly well-made shoes." He shared a photo of his scuffed yet resilient white sneakers, giving a nod to the French label and creative director Nigo "for a great show" with a laughing emoji. Zayn Malik Birthday: Street Style of the 'Pillowtalk' Singer That Deserves Your Attention.

Zayn Malik Informs His Foot Is Fine

Zayn Malik confirms his foot is fine after it was ran over by a car at Kenzo fashion show in Paris: “My foot is fine !! Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes” pic.twitter.com/CQzMP3lder — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2024

