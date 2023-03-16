Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted reuniting for a date in the UK, proving that their relationship remains strong despite their busy schedules that often keep them apart. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were photographed shopping for groceries at the Waitrose supermarket in London on Wednesday morning, March 15, reports aceshowbiz.com. Zendaya Holds Tom Holland's Waist As They Go For a Walk, Viral Pics of the Couple Leave Fans Dewy-Eyed!.

In pictures which have circulated online, the two-time Emmy Award winner helped her beau navigate a big shopping cart of food as he pushed the cart.

The two were also seen grabbing coffee before going to shop for groceries at the high-end market. They were holding hands while having light talk during the stroll. Both stars dressed down during the outing. Lovebirds Tom Holland and Zendaya Buy Their First Home in London Worth Rs 30 Crore -Reports.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Zendaya and Tom (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On Sunday, they were spotted taking a relaxing stroll with Tom's parents, Nikki and Dominic Holland, while walking their dogs.

