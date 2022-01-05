Many may disagree but plagiarism is indeed a crime. Well, copying someone else's creative idea or writing is definitely not good. Talking on the same lines, the sensational actress Urvashi Rautela is again under the radar for blatantly copy+pasting the SpiderMan star Zendaya caption and making it hers. It so happened that Rautela's July 2021 Instagram caption looks very similar to that with American actress and singer Zendaya IG caption from July 2020. Here's proof.

Urvashi Rautela's Post Dated July 16, 2021:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Zendaya's Post Dated July 29, 2020:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Here's The Comparison:

Zendaya copied Urvashi Rautela's caption with the help of doctor strange pic.twitter.com/A1oEgnslTj — Itachi (@PLEASEbroSTFU) January 4, 2022

