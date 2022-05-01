Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is in no mood to calm down even in its third week of release at the box office. As the Hindi version of the movie has managed to earn Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday (April 30). With this, the total of KGF 2 (Hindi) stands at Rs 360.31 crore. KGF 3 Trends On Twitter After Makers Of Yash’s Film Surprise The Audience At The End Of KGF Chapter 2 Movie.

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office:

#KGF2 continues its dominance... Metros and mass circuits fly high on [third] Sat, a trend that will reflect today [third Sun] as well as during #Eid holidays... Target ₹ 400 cr is within reach... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 360.31 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/beA0SUoCQw

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2022

