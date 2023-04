K-pop supergroup BTS will release the lead song for the original soundtrack of a Korean TV animation series set to go on air next month. It will be the first release from BTS as a team since Yet To Come in June, reports Yonhap. Bastions, set to premiere on the SBS channel on May 14, is a 3D animation series that tells the story of a rookie superhero who uncovers the identity of a villain responsible for environmental destruction and grows into a true hero by saving the Earth, according to Timos Media. BTS All Set To Release New Song for the Animated Film Bastions, Excited ARMY Trends ‘BTS Is Back’ on Twitter.