The k-drama Big Mouth has garnered a lot of praise for it's great storyline and acting from the cast. But recently it faced backlash by Thais for having racial undertones in an episode. When the character Park Chang Ho confronts a criminal, he asks "Did your mother eat seaweed soup after giving birth to you? I am really curious as to what she ate to have given birth to a psycho like you. Did she eat Tom Yum Kung? Or Seonji Soup?". Seaweed soup is what mothers in Korea usually eat after giving birth and Tom Yum Kung is a Thai dish. Lee Jong Suk Expresses His Thoughts on Big Mouth, Says He Hopes Fans ‘Find It Worth the Wait’.

K-Drama “Big Mouth” Is Under Fire For Allegedly Being Racially Insensitive To Thai Audienceshttps://t.co/sb2JLBkmVb — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) September 1, 2022

