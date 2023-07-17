A man in his 20s posed as a BTS member and called up the band's producer asking for information on new music. The producer who mistook the man for a member of BTS, revealed details on upcoming music and promotions, which the criminal then released on his Instagram 47 times and also shared with his acquaintances via Kakao Talk. The man has now been sentenced to 14 months in prison and ordered to do 240 hours of community service. BTS Jungkook Dominates Spotify Charts with Debut Solo Single 'Seven' at Number One!

Korean Man In His 20s Sentenced For Posing As A BTS Member And Stealing Unreleased Musichttps://t.co/QixZ6xwg73 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) July 17, 2023

