BTS' Jin recently attended the VIP premiere for the movie Emergency Declaration which featured his friend, Kim Nam-gil. Jin went viral on Twitter after photos and videos of him at the premiere left fans swooning over his adorably handsome looks.

How Cute

Beautiful Love

My beautiful love 😭😭 TAEJIN AT VIP PREMIERE KIM SEOKJIN AT VIP PREMIERE OF EMERGENCY DECLARATION!pic.twitter.com/czqKGY4ZC5 — ᴇɪꜰᴀ⁷ ♡ BAD DECISIONS 🔥 (@BangtanSapien) July 25, 2022

Worldwide Handsome

BTS' Jin looking handsome in newly shared photos. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d1iQ9pnEfp — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) July 25, 2022

Seokjin's Love for ARMY

"ARMY, i love you" ㅡ 220725, Kim Seokjin In Weverse 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rOp2HNEwBs — bts quotes archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) July 25, 2022

Can You Blame Them?

🗣 Yes, next is BTS Jin!Crowd: Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/4nHaoT0j0T — MY BTS PICS⁷ IN THE BOX♡ (@GirlWithLuv_24) July 25, 2022

You Did Well Seokjin!

seokjin after leaving red carpet looks so nervous, but he still did well❤️ pic.twitter.com/lFzMGeLXNg — ً (@jinniesarchives) July 25, 2022

