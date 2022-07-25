BTS' Jin recently attended the VIP premiere for the movie Emergency Declaration which featured his friend, Kim Nam-gil. Jin went viral on Twitter after photos and videos of him at the premiere left fans swooning over his adorably handsome looks.

How Cute

Beautiful Love 

Worldwide Handsome 

Seokjin's Love for ARMY

Can You Blame Them?

You Did Well Seokjin!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)