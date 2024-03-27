K-pop supergroup BTS' eldest member, Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, shared an exciting update for fans on March 27. The K-pop star who joined Korea's mandatory military service in December 2022 will finally return after fulfilling his Korean citizenship duties. Taking to X (previously Twitter), BTS's official handle posted a video clip of the K-pop star sharing a message for his fans. In the clip, Jin could be seen holding two lit number 7 candles. Later, after blowing the candles, Jin flashes a thumbs up. The video was captioned "D-77 ‼️ time goes by". BTS’ Jungkook Reveals What He Is Doing as a Part of South Korean Military; Asks ‘How Are You, ARMY?’ in His Weverse Update!.

Check Out the Video Here:

