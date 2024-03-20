Industry insiders and concerned authorities have confirmed that K-pop supergroup BTS member Jungkook serves as a cook while in military service, reports allkpop.com. Recently, Jungkook took to Weverse, a fan communication platform, to update fans on his well-being. Jungkook Makes History! K-pop Singer Becomes First Vocal Line Member and Fourth BTS Artist to Attain Full Member Status by KOMCA.

He said, "How are you, ARMY? I'm doing well. I've been exercising diligently." He added, "We've been doing thorough cleaning, even up to the ceilings." Moreover, Jungkook hinted at his role as a cook by adding, "I'm cooking well."

It has been reported that Jungkook flaunted his culinary skills in the past by sharing his recipes, including perilla oil mukluks, ramen porridge, bulgogi, and cup noodle fried rice, through Weverse and personal broadcasts. ARMY?’ in His Weverse Update!

