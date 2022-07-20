Here's an exciting update for every K-Pop and BTS fans out there. The South Korean boy band BTS is all set to collaborate with Snoop Dogg and American record producer Benny Blanco for a song titled "Bad Decisions". Blanco took to Twitter and shared some posts on this following number. The track will be released on August 5. A video was also shared from BTS' official Twitter handle, which sees Blanco on a video call with BTS members. On August 5, the song will be released in India at 9:30 AM. SB19's 'Bazinga' Replaces BTS 'Butter' At No.1 On Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart!

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Check Out The Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)