In a recent viral video BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, is seen dancing on stage with another BTS member Jungkook on the latter's new single, "Seven". The video shows Kim Taehyung playfully grooving with Jungkook on the stage. BTS V is seen in a striped sweatshirt paired with denim and his new blonde hairstyle, while Jungkook is seen in a white shirt and black trousers. Jungkook won multiple awards on Inkigayo for his new single "Seven" feat Latto. Kim Taehyung danced with Jungkook for a few seconds before rushing to the side so the latter could continue his performance. BTS Jungkook's Sneak Peek From the Recording Session of His Upcoming Song SEVEN Surfaces Online (Watch Video).

Here's the Video of BTS V and Jungkook:

