After Chen, Xiumin and Baekhyun filed for the termination of their contracts with SM, they have now refuted SM's claims via a legal representative. The legal rep's statement refuted SM's claims that there was interference from a third party, and that "their settlement reports should be "provided," so only allowing them to be "viewed" cannot be seen as the obligation being fulfilled." Regarding their future activities, Chen Baekhyun and Xiumin wish to continue with the other EXO members, regardless of how the legal issue gets resolved in the future. EXO's Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen Take Legal Action Against SM Entertainment Over Non-payment of Dues and Unfair Contract Extension.

