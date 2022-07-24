Loco and Hwasa released a third teaser for their upcoming song "Somebody!". Hwasa can be seen in a huge hamburger with Loco driving around a scooter, hauling it. Another shot of the two shows them singing in raincoats. It seems this music video is going to be the perfect combination of Hwasa and Loco. Hwasa and Loco Reveal Teaser Image for 'Somebody!'

Watch Video Here:

