Bybit was hacked in February 2025, and hackers managed to steal USD 1.5 billion worth of Ethereum. The FBI accused North Korean hackers of such a large crypto theft. Bybit CEO Ben Zhou provided an update about the hacked funds. He said that 68.57% of the total stolen funds were traceable, 27.59% went the dark, and 3.84% were frozen. Ben Zou said most untraceable funds flew into mixers and then through the bridges to P2P/OTC platforms. He updated that USD 1.21 billion worth of Ethereum was moved to BTC via Thorchain. Bybit Crypto Hacked: FBI Accuses North Korean-Backed Hackers of Stealing USD 1.5 Billion Worth of Ethereum in Crypto From Dubai-Based Firm.

Bybit CEO Ben Zhou Said 68.57% Funds Traceable from February’s USD 1.5 Billion Worth Crypto Theft

🚨LATEST: Bybit CEO Ben Zhou posted an update on hacked funds. • Of $1.4B in stolen crypto, 68.57% remains traceable, 27.59% has gone dark, 3.84% frozen. • Most untraceable funds flowed into mixers then through bridges to P2P/OTC platforms. • 432,748 ETH ($1.21B) moved from… pic.twitter.com/6LytJysUzx — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) April 21, 2025

