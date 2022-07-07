In the Soop: Friendcation will star Kim Taehyung along with his friends Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-Sik, otherwise known as the Wooga Squad. The group will be going out into the woods for a few days to camp and relax. Nothing but friends and nature! BTS In the Soop is also a reality series, that starred BTS going into the woods and spending time with each other. Wooga Squad In The Soop: Who Are the Five Wooga Squad Members? From BTS V To Park Hyung-Sik, Know the Famous K-Pop and K-Drama Stars' Friend Circle.

View Tweet Here:

#BTS’ Kim Taehyung will star in ‘In the Soop: Friendcation,’ premiering July 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/BBkng1oW01 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2022

