Lee Jung Jae and Taehyung recently met up and clicked a selfie together that Lee Jung Jae shared on Instagram. Both the stars look very handsome with Lee Jung Jae in a classic white button up shirt and V in his beloved zebra pattern shirt. Hunt: Lee Jung Jae Shares His Experience Being a First Time Director, Says ‘It Was Very Difficult’.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee jung jae (@from_jjlee)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)