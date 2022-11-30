The day two of MAMA awards 2022 has finally announced its winners! Right from BTS getting crowned as the Best Male Group, BLACKPINK as the Best Female Group to Stray Kids taking home trophy as Most Popular Group, it's a well-deserved win. Check it out. MAMA 2022: BTS' Proof Wins Album of the Year Daesang at the Award Ceremony!

BTS

BTS wins the #MAMA award for Best Male Group. pic.twitter.com/Kd4XVeT88n — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 30, 2022

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK wins the #MAMA award for Best Female Group. pic.twitter.com/hghDhlzP4K — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 30, 2022

Stray Kids

Stray Kids wins the #MAMA award for Most Popular Group. pic.twitter.com/yIWjbwumHx — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 30, 2022

