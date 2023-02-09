The Glory Part 2 is one of the much-awaited series and the makers have dropped the teaser of the show. Starring Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, a former victim of school violence who plans revenge on her bullies, returns in the most unforgiving manner. The teaser of the upcoming Netflix show glimpses ‘The revenge of a lifetime’. The Glory Part 2 is all set to be premiered on the OTT platform on March 10. The Glory Season 2: Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun’s Netflix Thriller Series To Return! Makers Confirm Release Date and Share Intense Stills (View Pics).

Watch The Teaser Of The Glory Part 2 Below:

