The Glory gained the appraisal of many critics and fans for touching on the subject of brutal school violence and bullying. Song Hye Kyo stars as the protagonist Moon Dong Eun, who swears revenge on her bullies after becoming the elementary school homeroom teacher of her bully’s kid. Netflix Korea's Twitter handle released the first stills from season 2 of The Glory. The images showed intense moments of and between the characters from part 2. The Glory Actor Jung Sung II Goes Viral For Having a Striking Resemblance to Comedian Yoo Jae Suk!

View First Still of The Glory Season 2 Here:

Find Out More on The Glory Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)