BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung turns 26 today on December 30 and fans of the K-Pop star greeted him with adorable birthday wishes. His pics also lightened up the Burj Khalifa and amid all this love and blessings, American singer Lizzo has shared an adorable fan art to wish him. The 33-year old's pic with V is one of the beautiful piece of artwork on the internet.

Lizzo's Super Adorable Birthday Wish For BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung

#HAPPYVDAY somebody made this and it’s soooo cute! Happy bday V @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/tKPIu0R0N7 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) December 29, 2021

